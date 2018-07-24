One killed, 1 hurt in mishap in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: One person was killed while another sustained critical injuries after bike in which they were travelling was hit by a unidentified vehicle on National Highway-5 near Bouda Chhak under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Abhay Kumar Barik of Tikhiri village in this district.

The incident took place last night when an unknown vehicle lost control and hit the bike from the rear. The driver fled the spot soon after hitting the bike.

While Abhay died on the spot, Sanjay was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed police reached the spot seized the body along with the ill-fated bike.

The police have registered a case in this regard and launched a probe to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.