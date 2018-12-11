One killed, 1 hurt as dumper hits bike in Balasore

Balasore: A man was killed while another sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a dumper truck at Soro-Magalpur road in Balasore district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Prasant Parida.

According to sources, Prasant along with his friend Arun Sahu was heading for work when the heavy vehicle hit their vehicle.

While Prasant died on the spot, Arun was rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.

Following this incident, tension erupted in the area as locals staged a road blockade by burning tyres on Angula Chhakk. The irate locals demanded compensation for the family of the deceased man.

On being informed, police and Tehsildar reached the spot to pacify the locals.