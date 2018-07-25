Crime

One held for illegal liquor trade in Sukinda

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
arrest

Jajpur: Police on Wednesday arrested a person from a hotel in Sukinda police limits in Jajpur district on charges of storing and selling foreign liquor.

The accused has been identified as Antarjami Dwebedy, 42, alias Sendhu of Sukinda village.

Acting on reliable inputs a team led by Kalinga Nagar additional SP RK Dora and Sukinda IIC conducted a raid on Swati Plaza Hotel and nabbed the accused.

Police have seized 273 bottles of foreign liquor containing 180 ml each, 94 bottles of liquor containing 500 ml each and 35 bottles of liquor containing 650 ml each.

A case has been registered in Sukinda police station (87/2018) under Section 52 (a) of Odisha Excise Act, while further probe is on, said the police.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.4K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
gang-rape by 40 men gang-rape by 40 men
1.1K
Headlines

Chandigarh woman alleges gang-rape by 40 men in Haryana’s Panchkula; two arrested
To Top