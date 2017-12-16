One more farmer commits suicide in Bargarh

Bargarh: In yet another case of farmer suicide in the state, one Rohit Bhoi of Kharasela village under Bhatli block in Bargarh district ended life by consuming pesticides on Friday.

He took this extreme step allegedly due to crop loss and loan burden.

According to reports, Bhoi had cultivated paddy in three acres land taking loans from money lenders which damaged in drought and Brown plant hoppers (BPH) attack following which he was under mental stress.

His family members alleged that he took the extreme step finding no solution to loan burden and crop loss.

He was admitted to Bargarh district headquarters hospital in a critical condition he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

A joint inquiry will be conducted by police, medical and revenue officials to find out the exact reason of his suicide as it is still not clear and we have already sent a letter to the district administration in this regard, informed Bhatli Tehsildar Biswanath Sahu.