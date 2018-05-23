One dies as three of family attempt suicide in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A 25-year-old youth died after he attempted suicide along with his mother and younger brother in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The shocking incident, suspected to be a fallout of family dispute, took place at Talabanka village under Banta block of Bhadrak district. The deceased was identified as Bhabani Shankar Nayak.

According to sources, Bhabani, his younger brother Debendra and mother Ritarani consumed poison following a commotion Wednesday evening. They were immediately shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

While Bhabani succumbed at SCBMCH, his brother and mother were still battling for their lives.

Prima facie, the police came to know that the quarrel ensued between the trio following the Plus II examination results of the deceased’s younger brother. The police registered a case and further inquiry is underway.