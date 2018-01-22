One dead, two critical during morning walk in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, while a person died on the spot, two women sustained critical injuries after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle here in front of gate no 8 of Kalinga Stadium this morning during morning walk.

The deceased has been identified as Dambarudhar Behera (50) and the injured have been admitted to Capital Hospital in a critical condition.

Tension erupted in the area following the incident as irate locals staged road blockade by burning tyres demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

Police rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident and pacified the mob.