One dead, four missing in Balasore boat capsize incident

Balasore: The body of one fisherman, who went missing in the boat capsize incident on Sunday morning was retrieved from Kankadpala ghati under Baliapal block in Balasore district after three hours of ordeal by the rescue team.

While a fisherman managed to swim ashore four others are still missing in the sea, said a source.

The incident took place this morning when 17 fishermen, all resident of Bhogarai Kirtania of Balasore went into the sea for fishing in two separaste boats . During fishing, their boats lost control and capsized in the water.

Though, 11 fishermen managed to swim to the safety six others went missing. When informed, fire personnel and policemen were pressed in for their rescue.