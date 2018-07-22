Headlines

One dead, four missing in Balasore boat capsize incident

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
One dead, four missing in Balasore boat capsize incident

Balasore: The body of one fisherman, who went missing in the boat capsize incident on Sunday morning was retrieved from Kankadpala ghati under Baliapal block in Balasore district after three hours of ordeal by the rescue team.

While a fisherman managed to swim ashore four others are still missing in the sea, said a source.

The incident took place this morning when 17 fishermen, all resident of Bhogarai Kirtania of Balasore went into the sea for fishing in two separaste boats . During fishing, their boats lost control and capsized in the water.

Though, 11 fishermen managed to swim to the safety six others went missing. When informed, fire personnel and policemen were pressed in for their rescue.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.2K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.2K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top