One dead, 11 hospitalised in suspected gas leak in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a suspected gas leak at the Century Rayon factory in Shahad near Kalyan, on Thursday night, a 34-year-old worker died while 11 others had to be hospitalized, police said.

“During process of mixing of three different gases at around 11.30 pm some workers complained of nausea, eye irritation and suffocation, possibly due to leakage of hazardous gas. They were rushed to a hospital,” the police said.

A team of fire officials and local police rushed to the spot and controlled the gas leak.

“One worker who was near the pipe died on the spot, while 11 others were rushed to hospital as their condition worsened,” said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar, adding that the cause of the leakage is being investigated.

The worker who died in the gas leakage was identified as Sanjay Sharma and a case of accidental death was registered. The 11 others, who were admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan and are out of danger, the police said.

“A team of workers were doing some repair work in one of the plants. The company has followed all safety norms. Our senior staff reached the spot immediately, and arranged to send the affected workers to the hospital for treatment,” said Anil Vyas, public relations officer, Century Rayon.