One-day science fest at Ravenshaw

Cuttack: To inculcate scientific temper and popularise it among the students base in general a one day science fest has been held in the Ravenshaw University campus here.

The one day science fest was held with the collaboration of the chemistry department of the varsity and Bigyan Chetana Manch Odisha.

As many as 600 participants from all across the district participated in the event which was graced by the varsity professor and Vice Chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi as the Chief Guest.

The VC urged the participants to develop scientific temper within so that the coming generations will be a lot more scientific and technologically more knowledgeable than this generation.

FM university’s VC Siba Prasad Das illustrated a discussion on ‘Science advancement: From wheel to Mobile app’. School students also participated in a science project exhibition during the one day fest. A documentary on world famous scientist Madam Curie was also featured during the event. A socio-scientific magazine ‘Sphatik’ was also unveiled during the event.

The university which celebrates its 150th anniversary on February 20 this year will witness year round functions, events, conferences.