One more Bargarh farmer ends life over crop loss

Bargarh: Even though the Government of Odisha has announced compensation and a number of measures for the distressed peasants, farmer suicides continue unabated in the State.

P Nabin Kumar of Nuakhairpali village in Bargarh district, who had consumed poison being devastated by crop loss, was rushed to a hospital in Burla, but he died on Sunday.

Reports said Kumar had consumed pesticides after visiting his agricultural field on Saturday.

Family members stated that Kumar had borrowed money from cooperative societies and also taken hand loans for purpose of cultivation in 10 to 12 acres of land. Despite repeated use of insecticides for eight to ten times, pests damaged most of the crops, for which he was in severe mental stress.

This is the second instance of a farmer committing suicide in Bargarh district in less than a week.

Earlier, Brunda Sahu of Kalapani village in the district had ended his life after setting fire to his crops on November 1. Sahu was under severe stress after failing to control pest attack on his maize crops.