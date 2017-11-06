PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

One more Bargarh farmer ends life over crop loss

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
farmer suicides

Bargarh: Even though the Government of Odisha has announced compensation and a number of measures for the distressed peasants, farmer suicides continue unabated in the State.

P Nabin Kumar of Nuakhairpali village in Bargarh district, who had consumed poison being devastated by crop loss, was rushed to a hospital in Burla, but he died on Sunday.

Reports said Kumar had consumed pesticides after visiting his agricultural field on Saturday.

Family members stated that Kumar had borrowed money from cooperative societies and also taken hand loans for purpose of cultivation in 10 to 12 acres of land. Despite repeated use of insecticides for eight to ten times, pests damaged most of the crops, for which he was in severe mental stress.

This is the second instance of a farmer committing suicide in Bargarh district in less than a week.

Earlier, Brunda Sahu of Kalapani village in the district had ended his life after setting fire to his crops on November 1. Sahu was under severe stress after failing to control pest attack on his maize crops.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.6K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.0K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
896
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top