‘One bar one vote’ rule in Odisha for all bar association elections

Cuttack: The Odisha State Bar Council on Wednesday announced that elections for 166 bar associations in the state will be conducted with ‘one bar one vote’ system on a single day in March from next year.

Commenting on the decision chairman of the Odisha State Bar Council Chinmaya Mohanty said, “The decision has been taken as per the directive of the Supreme Court and the Bar Council of India.”

He said as per the directive of 2015 ruling of Supreme Court, the electoral list will be prepared and will be given to its respective Bar Association.

If the elections of some bar associations are in due in 2018, the members would continue with the elected representatives till March 2019. The elections will be held together of all the Bar Associations either on the third Saturday or the fourth Saturday of March. This will ensure transparency, he pointed out.

All affiliated Bar Associations have been asked to strictly follow the directives of the Orissa State Bar Council. Action would be taken against the defaulters in case of violation of the directive, he added.