One arrested by EOW in chit fund case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch today arrested an accused in connection with a chit fund scam in which a ponzi firm M/s Tresty Securities Limited has duped public deposits to the tune of Rs 10 crore.

The accused identified as Sashibhusan Das of Gedma village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district in a case registered by one Prasanta Kumar Majhi who has alleged therein that Managing Director and other directors of the company have collected crores of rupees from the investors by assuring them high rate of interest as well as the principal amount.

During investigation, the accused Sashibhusan was found to be in gloves with the directors of the alleged ponzi firm in the matter of inducing the public promising to pay high rate of interest and engaged in unauthorized collection.

Earlier, EOW had arrested prime accused and the company’s MD Dayanidhi Mohapatra, Director Hari Arjun Panda and another Director Rasmi Ranjan Mohapatra in November 2015.