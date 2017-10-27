One arrested for availing bank loan producing fake documents

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing, Bhubaneswar, today arrested Pranay Kumar Singh of Nayanagar village in Bihar from Basanti Colony in Rourkela in connection with a bank fraud case.

According to reports, the accused had availed Rs 60 lakh producing forged NOC purportedly issued by Odisha State Housing Board.

Pranay and partners of Maa Trading Company had taken a loan from Indian Bank, Rourkela branch, producing forged and fabricated documents.

The loan became NPA and the bank could not able to auction the mortgaged property due to utilisation of the fake NOC purportedly issued by Odisha State Housing Board, Bhubaneswar, by the accused persons while availing the loan.

Besides, the accused Pranay Kumar Singh has also received Rs 31 lakh as advance from one Manoj Kumar Agarwal to sale the aforesaid mortgaged property against the consideration amount of Rs 35 lakh.

In the process, the accused persons have cheated both the bank and Manoj to the tune of Rs 76.4 lakh and Rs 31 lakh respectively.

He was forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Panposh, Rourkela, today.