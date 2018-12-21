On way to tuition, Class X student run over by train in Baripada

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Baripada: In a tragic incident, a Class X student died after being run over by a speeding train near Gosala Chhak level crossing in Baripada on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Behera of Ward No-7 of the Municipality area. He was a student of the MKC High School.

According to sources, Sagar was crossing the railway track while heading for his tuition class when the Balasore-Bangiriposi DEMU ran over him.

On being informed, Baripada police and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

