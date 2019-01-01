On way to Naveen Niwas, BJP Mahila Morcha activists clash with police

Bhubaneswar: The activists of BJP Mahila Morcha again clashed with police personnel after they were stopped while marching towards Naveen Niwas here today.

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party women wing led by president Prabhati Parida, carrying bangles on their hands, marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence protesting against the acquittal of prime accused in the sensational Pipili gang rape and murder case.

However, the BJP women activists were stopped at the Airport Traffic Square near the Forest Park. Following a scuffle, the cops detained several activists.

The BJP women wing has been demanding the resignation of Minister Pradeep Maharathy for his insensitive remarks on the acquittal of the accused persons in the case and justice for the gangrape victim.

They have also demanded a CBI probe into the case citing that the Crime Branch failed to provide enough evidence against the accused siblings—Prasant Pradhan and Sukant Pradhan— who was acquitted by the court of Additional District Judge on December 24, last year.

The saffron party’s women activists had gheraoed the Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack yesterday alleging negligence by the investigation agency, in gathering evidence against the accused. They also alleged that the CB shielded the prime accused siblings by destroying evidence.