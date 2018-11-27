On run for one year, poacher nabbed in Athagarh; leopard skin seized

Cuttack: The Athagarh forest division officials on Monday arrested a man from Patrabhaga village for his involvement in the killing of a leopard at Narasinghpur area one year back.

The accused has been identified as Ichananda Jani of Patrabhaga village. The forest officials seized a gun and a leopard skin from him.

While a manhunt was on to arrest the accused since a year, the officials managed to nab him yesterday. During the interrogation, Jani admitted his involvement in poaching and capturing of wild animals for various purposes.

Forest officials also informed that Jani confessed that he was part of a poaching racket that actively works in areas including Athagarh, Satkosia, and Athamallick. The gang had allegedly killed deer, wild boars, and many other animals for various purposes, the official added.

While the further investigation into the matter is underway, manhunt to nab the associates in the racket is on, informed the forest official.