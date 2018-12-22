On duty home guard hurt in bear attack in Balasore

Balasore: A Home guard of Berhampur police station sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a wild bear near UBI ATM last night.

The victim has been identified as Rabi Majhi.

As per sources, the incident took place when Rabi was patrolling near UBI ATM in Berhampur Bazaar area.

Rabi sustained critical injuries on his right hand and was rushed to a local community health centre. He was later shifted to Nilagiri hospital after preliminary treatment.

His health condition is stated to be stable, sources said.