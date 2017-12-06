OMSA threatens cease-work from December 13

Bhubaneswar: Ghastly condemning the recent suspension of five doctors for dereliction of duty, the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) on Tuesday demanded immediate revocation of the suspension orders and warned that it would resort to a cease-work strike from December 13 if the government doesn’t consider the demand.

Speaking to media, a spokesperson of the OMSA said, “The doctors in Jagatsinghpur district would wear black badges during their duty hours as a mark of protest against suspension of four of its members in the district on the charge of negligence of duty.”

“Similarly, all the doctors in the State would also wear black badges on December 7”, the OMSA said.

Notably, Health Minister Pratap Jena recently made a surprise visit to Jagatsinghur and Angul districts to take stock of the Nirmaya scheme implementation under which free medicines are provided to patients.

The health minister found several irregularities in implementation of the scheme after visiting Jagatsinghpur and Talcher following which he suspended the five doctors, including the SDMO of Talcher.