OMCs Roadshow On SATAT Initiative At Bhubaneswar On Dec 16

Bhubaneswar: In order to sensitise the stakeholders to participate in the SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will organise a roadshow on December 16, 2018, at Bhubaneswar.

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and GAIL will organise the roadshow.

Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, will be the Chief Guest of the event.

The SATAT initiative aims to boost the availability of more affordable transport fuels, better use of agricultural residue, cattle dung and municipal solid waste besides providing an additional source of revenue to farmers.

As part of SATAT, the OMCs are inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) to procure Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) from potential entrepreneurs and make available CBG in the market for use as an automotive fuel.

Under the initiative, it is envisioned that 5000 CBG plants would be established across the country with an estimated annual CBG production of 15 million tonnes by the year 2023.

Benefits of Compressed Bio Gas :

CBG introduction in the transport sector has multiple benefits such as waste management, reduction in carbon emissions, and additional revenue source for farmers, boost to entrepreneurship & rural economy by generating employment opportunities. It is estimated that if the total potential of CBG is exploited in the country, India can produce approx. 62 million tonnes equivalent of CBG annually which is sufficient to replace the entire gas demand of the nation.

How to apply:

To apply for the scheme, the format for Expression of Interest (EOI) is available on the websites of IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum from 1st October 2018 to 31st March 2019.

The roadshow, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar on 16th December 2018, will be a platform for various stakeholders such as prospective entrepreneurs, technology providers, financial institutions, FICCI, CII, UCA etc. to address the queries of the participants on setting up CBG Projects, support mechanisms available, CBG delivery logistics etc.

The PSU Oil Marketing Companies, under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, are committed to enhancing the nation’s indigenous fuel production and reduce its import dependency.