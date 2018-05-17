OMC reiterates its commitment for development of State on its 63rd Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day in Jayadev Bhawan on May 16th 2018. As part of its celebrations, OMC honoured distinguished scholar and son of the soil, Prof Dhanush Dhari Mishra, former director Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

In a colourful celebration during this occasion, children of the employees of OMC also staged a beautiful group dance performance. Annual souvenir `Sampark’ was also released by distinguished guests I.e. Chairman OMC, Sanjeev Chopra, MD R. Vineel Krishna and Prof. Dhanush Dhari Mishra, among others. Office bearers of the employees union were also present.

LARGEST STATE PSU

OMC is the largest State PSU in the Mining Sector in the country and sustains industrialization by providing iron, manganese, chrome and bauxite Ore to major metal and mining industries like Jindal, Bhusan Steel, NINL, RINL, VISA Steel etc.

GLORIOUS JOURNEY

OMC’s journey began in 1956. A significant indicator of the progress is the turnover of Rs 2,331 crores achieved in FY 2016-17 from Rs 1,081 crores for FY 2006-07. The phenomenal growth in production of iron ore and all-time high sales turnover of Rs 2,860 crores (20% growth) at the close of FY 2017-18 is attributed to the top leadership, business acumen, well-coordinated concerted team work of all employees. Meanwhile, OMC has made foray into bauxite mining at Kodingamali mines in Q4 of 2017-18 adding to its product portfolio in non-ferrous segment. OMC has also been allotted a Coal block and it is expected to be operationalized in next three years.

The Corporation has held organization-wide deliberations to undertake a strategic planning exercise “Perspective Plan 2025”

To be a dominant merchant miner in Chrome Ore

To increase its market share in the commercial Iron ore mining in India

To be a Customer Focused Organization

The Company is making best efforts for its production ramp up from 8 MTPA in 2017-18 to 11 MTPA in 2018-19 and 23 MTPA by 2020-21. To actualize this vision, it has engaged leading management consultancy firm KPMG to strategize, realign the production and project planning in sync with business growth strategy, redesigning structure, implement IT-enabled systems/processes and leverage new technology.

ROLE MODEL IN CSR

Being Gold Category State PSU, OMC has emerged as a role model and socially Responsible Corporate Citizen. The Corporation recently bagged ET NOW CSR Leadership Award in recognition of its significant contributions in CSR.

OMC Super 100 and construction of 25 Model Schools @ Rs 4 crores per school are the flagship projects in education.

OMC continues to be the biggest patron of Sports and Hockey in the State. It has committed more than Rs 100 crores to develop Indian Hockey Team for next 5 years.

Over last 5 years OMC has contributed Rs 7107 crores to the State & Central Government exchequer, which is significant part of the broader social & economic development spend. It has been paying State Govt consistently dividend of Rs 500 crores per year over last 5 years.

SUSTAINABLE MINING

OMC is equally conscious of issues of sustainability as well as mineral conservation. Therefore, there has been a continuous effort to maintain quality standards. OMC has established an Integrated Management System that is compliant with the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 international standards. As a socially responsible organization, OMC is in the process of establishing a Social Accountability System that is compliant with the internationally accepted SA8000 Standard.