Ollywood romance: From reel to real

Bhubaneswar: Reel life couples turning real life couples has been a trend in Odia film industry for a long time. We bring you some power couples of Ollywood who steal our hearts both on and off screen whenever seen together.
Uttam Mohanty and Aparajita: The ultimate power couple of the industry will always be actor Uttam Mohanty and Aparajita. The duo was first seen in Phoola Chandan movie. They acted together in a number of hit movies such as “Jai Phoola”, “Pua Mora Kala Thakur”, “Jora Jara Mulak Tar” and many other hit films. Many hit pairs of the Odia industry on the silver screen began converting this bond from reel life to real life. Their son Babushan has also emerged as a superstar in Odia film industry.
Bijay Mohanty and Tandra Ray: The legendary actor Bijay Mohanty and Tandra Ray was the power couple of Odia industry for a long time. The couple starred in many films like “Aama Ghara Aama Sansara” ,”Panjuri Bhitare Sari Kie Sahara”, “Arati Mamata Mage Mula” ,”Aei Aama Sansara” ,”Ki Heba Sua Posile”, “Bhisma Pratigya” , “Bhai Hela Bhagari”. They indeed are the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodis of both reel and real life. They first appeared together in Astaraga (1982). The couple tied the marriage knot in 17, May, 1987.
Siddhanta Mahapatra and Mama Mishra: After Uttam-Aprajita, Siddhanta and Mama Mishra emerged as the romantic pair from the moment they were seen in Prasant Nanda directed ‘Bapa’ film. The couple starred in more than five films together, out of which the most successful ones were “Maa Pari Kie Heba”, “Dharma Debata” and “Sakhi Rahila Sihmaduare” after which they entered wedlock.
Anubhav and Barsha: The reel chemistry between Anubhav and Barsha had sparked many rumors about their feelings for each other. But it was not until December 2013, that finally the duo made their love public and later tied the nuptial knot on February 8, 2014. The couple has starred in above 10 films together out of which the most successful ones were “Kehi Jane Bhala Lagere”,”Hata Dhari Chalutha”, “Mo Duniya Tu Hi Tu”, “Matric Fail”, “Something Something” and” Balunga Toka”.