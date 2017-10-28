PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

‘Olly’ chosen as permanent mascot for all sports events in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to make ‘Olly’ the permanent mascot for all national and international sports events to be held in Odisha.

With the significant decision, Olly will now be the official mascot of Odisha for all sporting events including the upcoming World Hockey League finals scheduled to be kicked off from December this year and the Hockey World Cup in November 2018.

Olly was the mascot of Asian Athletics Championship (AAC) 2017, which the city hosted in July. It was picked to spread the message for protection of the endangered Olive Ridley turtle.

The promotional programmes for World Hockey League Finals will start November 1, with Olly playing a prominent role.

