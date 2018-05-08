Old devotee dies inside Puri Srimandir

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a 75-year-old devotee died near Kalpabata inside Jagannath Temple here today.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Das, a native of Kendrapara district had been residing in Nayagarh district for a long time.

According to sources, Ajay Kumar Dash, along with his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters, had come to the 12th century temple for darshan.

After the darshan of the trinity, he was sitting near the Kalpabata (considered as the wish fulfilling tree). The old man suddenly lost consciousness and fell down.

Dash was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.