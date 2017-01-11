OJEE to use IIT, NIT’s counselling format

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will adopt counseling process like the ones implemented in the national level entrance examinations NIT, IIT which would reduce the number of vacant seats in the engineering colleges.

The new guidelines will be implemented from the 2017 academic session, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said on Wednesday.

With the new rule coming into effect, the final list of admission will be published after the third phase of the counseling so that students desiring to change colleges or streams can get a chance to do so in the meantime.

Initially students have to deposit Rs 25000 to OJEE council instead of the concerned college authorities as used to be the case earlier.