Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for the year 2017 is all set to be held on May 14, an official notification said on Thursday.

The online application for the entrance will begin from February 3 and will continue till March 10.

Students can apply online through Ojee.nic.in.

Candidates will vie for selection into top class institutes in the state for admission into various engineering disciplines, medical and management courses.