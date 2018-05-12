OJEE 2018 exam scheduled for tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be held in 81 centres across Odisha tomorrow.

As many as 48,317 students will appear the exam in two sittings. The first sitting will be held between 9 AM and 12 PM while the second sitting will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

The online application process for the test had started from January 31 and the candidates had submitted their applications by March 20.

Notably, the OJEE is conducted every year for admissions into various professional courses in different colleges and technical universities of the state.