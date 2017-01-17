‘Oil and Gas Conservation Awareness Drive 2017’ inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The inaugural function of the long one month ‘Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive -2017 was conducted here at Jaydev Bhavan on Monday.

State Governor SC Jamir while inaugurating the ceremony has said that conservation of petroleum products not only saves money, but also the environment. He stressed upon need of conservation of oil and gas, as our country is not self dependent in case of petroleum products. So, oil industries along with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) should organize such programme so as create awareness among all sectors of people about the importance of Oil and Gas conservation

Indian Oil Corporation Deputy General Manager VK Bhattacharya on behalf of Oil Industry, Odisha, elaborated on the activities planned to create awareness about Oil and Gas Conservation in the state. During this one month, Oil Industries, jointly with PCRA will conduct training programs for Drivers on better driving habits to save fuel. Workshops will be conducted for house wives on better cooking habits to save LPG. Across the state, Quiz, debate and painting competitions will be organized in schools and colleges to emphasize upon the importance of conservation. Apart, mass awareness programmes will be conducted in Agriculture & Industrial sectors.

Among others present during the occasion were PCRA Director and CRC A Patro and BPCL Retail Head Susmit Das.