OHRC orders for Rs 50,000 interim aid to Kunduli gang rape victim

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday directed the State SC & ST Department to make all necessary arrangements for the Kunduli minor gang rape victim.

The OHRC also ordered to grant an interim compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim and her admission in the Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Koraput.

In addition, the Commission also directed the Odisha Crime Branch to submit a probe report in the case within 4 weeks and scheduled the next hearing in the case to November 27.

In another development, Superintendent of Koraput medical college Sitaram Mohapatra today deposed before the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) for questioning in connection with the Koraput gang rape.

Mohapatra had submitted medical examination report of the gang rape survivor to HRPC ADG Mahendra Pratap who later handed over the documents to the OHRC.

On basis of the medical examination report, the HRPC ADG had told media that experts had found no proof of gang rape after examining the girl.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Odisha Crime Branch (CB) which had reached Koraput last night has started its probe. In the first phase of its investigation, the team headed by Subhagyalaxmi Patnaik visited the Sunabeda Police Station this morning and had a discussion with the IIC on the gang rape case. It also examined various reports pertaining to the gang rape investigation.