OHRC directs Home Secy, Jagatsinghpur Collector to compensate Pramodini Roul with Rs 2 lakh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pramodini Roul

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Sunday directed the state Home Secretary and Jagatsinghpur Collector to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul of Jagatsinghpur district.

The order of OHRC came after Odisha police managed to arrest two persons in connection with the 2009 acid attack case of Pramodini Roul after eight years of the incident.

The two arrested were identified as prime accused Santosh Bedanta and his accomplice Biswajit Dalsinghray.

While a special team of Jagatsinghpur police arrested Santosh, an Indian Army Jawan posted at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, from Kolkata, Biswajit Dalsinghray was nabbed from Nayagarh.

Pramodini was 16-years-old when the prime accused Santosh assisted by Santosh threw acid on her when she was returning to her uncle’s house at Tirtol some eight years back, on April 18, over a suspected one-sided love affair, sources said.

