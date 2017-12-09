OHRC directs city cops to submit report on DAV student’s death by Dec 25

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi to submit a report on the death of second year under-graduate student of DAV School of Business Management, Tanya Banerjee, within three weeks.

The direction came after activist Pradipta Nayak lodged a complaint with the commission on November 29 alleging that the institute had failed to curb ragging which led Tanya to take the extreme step.

OHRC has directed the police to submit a report by December 25 on the action taken by them in this regard and whether the institute has an anti-ragging committee, Nayak said, adding the next date of the hearing on the matter is on December 26. Sources said one of the inmates of the hostel, where Tanya was staying and had committed suicide, is the daughter of a top administrative official.