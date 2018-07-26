No resolution yet to name Jharsuguda airport after Surendra Sai

New Delhi: The Union civil aviation ministry has not taken any resolution towards naming the Jharsuguda Airport after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, informed Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The response came from the Centre after BJD Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya raised the matter in the Upper House.

In the written reply, Sinha said, “As a general practice requests for naming/renaming of airports are considered based on the recommendations of the concerned state supported by a resolution passed in the legislative Assembly. However, no such resolution for naming the Jharsuguda Airport after ‘Veer Surendra Sai’ has been received.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also proposed the Centre to name the Jharsuguda Airport after Veer Surendra Sai.

This apart, Acharya had also asked the ministry that when the Jharsuguda Airport would start operations and the amount the ministry had spent to commission the new airport.

In reply, the Centre stated that Rs 200 crore was spent to make the airport functional and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated process for licensing of the airport.