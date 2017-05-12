Headlines

Officials walk free in Kalinga Nagar firing case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kalinga Nagar firing

Bhubaneswar: In the 2006, January 2 Kalinga Nagar firing that claimed lives of 13 tribals, no officials have been accused as per the judicial commission informed Home Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. The cabinet has approved the action as per the judicial commission’s report.

Post the incident the state government had transferred the collector and SP of Jajpur district while the then Orissa High Court Judge Justice A Surya Narayan Naidu headed the judicial commission. Later, when Supreme Court had announced that a working justice cannot conduct the probe, the investigation was stopped in 2007, May 5. Again in 2008, a retired judge, Justice Prasanna Kumar Patra was appointed the judicial commission in January 2008. However, he was then appointed as the Lokpal in November 2008, thus stalling the probe.

Finally, in September 2009, Justice Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty was appointed the judicial commission. The report was tabled on June 8 2016 before the state government that had accepted the recommendation of the commission. The cabinet formally approved the recommendation on Thursday. The report did not indict any official in the incident.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Surya Narayan Patro said as per the commission’s recommendation Tata Steel needed to settle the displaced with proper amenities which has been done and the family members of those killed in the firing were to be given jobs in companies in the Kalinga Nagar Industrial area and this has also been done.

Following the Commission’s recommendation, a sum of Rs 16.5 lakhs has been disbursed to the collector to be distributed as compensation to the victim’s families. The report will now be tabled in the Assembly with details of action.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.8K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
cabbage cabbage
3.0K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.9K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
new ministers new ministers
2.2K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top