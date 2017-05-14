Latest News Update

Official teaser of ‘Abhay’ released starring Anubhav Mohanty, Elina

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Bhubaneswar: Abhay, the upcoming odia movie is all set for a Rajo release. The Movie starring Anubhav Mohanty and Elina Samantray in lead roles is directed by Murali Krishna and songs are composed by Prem Anand.

The Mahurat of ‘Abhay’ was held at a temple near Chahata ghat in Cuttack, in presence of crew members on April 5. Tarang Cine Productions is producing two high voltage Odia films for this Rajo.

“I am sure the story will be handled differently as it is based on the character of a common man. I am glad I have got a very good team for which in thank Tarang Cine Productions”, Anubhav Mohanty said.

