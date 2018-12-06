Official music video of Hockey World Cup ‘Jai Hind India’ out; watch here

Mumbai: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman released the official music video of Hockey World Cup ‘Jai Hind India’ on Wednesday evening in Mumbai.

The music video was launched in the presence of AR Rahman, Odisha Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera and Director of Sports Department R Vineel Krishna at an event in Mumbai.

Hockey legends Dilip Tirkey, Lazarus Barla, and Dhanraj Pillay also attended the world premiere of the 4.36-minute long music video.

The song has been written by Gulzar and is based on a nationalistic theme.

The video features Rahman, Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sivamani, Neeti Mohan, Shweta Mohan, Sasha Tirupathi, Shweta Pandit, Harshdeep and prominent hockey players of India.

Earlier on November 23, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the song during Rahman’s first visit to Odisha.