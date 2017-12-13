Headlines

Officers to be marked ‘Green and Red’ over grievance redressal in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
grievance redressal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched an innovative Social Media Grievance Handling Mechanism and said he would personally monitor the performance of officers in attending the grievances of people on social media.

The mechanism includes a Web Portal and a Mobile App. The government said it would create a strong bond of trust between the government and the people.

The officers are expected to respond to grievances ideally within 24 hours and the officers with better performance on grievance redressal will be marked green while those with below average performance will be marked red, Patnaik said.

OCAC and IT Department have coordinated to develop the ‘Social Media Grievance Cell’ and ‘Mobile App’, informed Electronics & IT Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera.

By using the grievance cell, the state government can deliver the grievance handling mechanism far better, quicker and reliably.

All Collectors, SPs and Secretaries can now use it with the required user ID and password. There will be a notification along with a timeline. Whether the grievance has been attended within 24 hours or not can be known and accessed by the CM on his dash board, informed a source.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
801
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top