Officers to be marked ‘Green and Red’ over grievance redressal in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched an innovative Social Media Grievance Handling Mechanism and said he would personally monitor the performance of officers in attending the grievances of people on social media.

The mechanism includes a Web Portal and a Mobile App. The government said it would create a strong bond of trust between the government and the people.

The officers are expected to respond to grievances ideally within 24 hours and the officers with better performance on grievance redressal will be marked green while those with below average performance will be marked red, Patnaik said.

OCAC and IT Department have coordinated to develop the ‘Social Media Grievance Cell’ and ‘Mobile App’, informed Electronics & IT Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera.

By using the grievance cell, the state government can deliver the grievance handling mechanism far better, quicker and reliably.

All Collectors, SPs and Secretaries can now use it with the required user ID and password. There will be a notification along with a timeline. Whether the grievance has been attended within 24 hours or not can be known and accessed by the CM on his dash board, informed a source.