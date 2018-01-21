Office of profit case: President approves EC’s recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs

New Delhi: In a big setback to Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP), President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party for violating the provisions of the Office of Profit.

On Friday, the EC had written to the President asking him to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs on the grounds that they held offices of profit while occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016.

AAP has described the Commission’s recommendation as “unconstitutional and undemocratic”.

The development does not threaten the AAP government in Delhi as it has 66 MLAs in the 70-member assembly.