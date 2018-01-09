Office of Odisha School & Mass Education Minister’s son attacked, vandalized

Keonjhar: Tension erupted in Anandpur in Keonjhar district after office of Debapriya Patra, elder son of BJD veteran and Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, was vandalized allegedly by members of ‘Sana Sena’ today afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Debapriya said, “Members of ‘Sana Sena’ vandalized furniture, computers and other valuables in my office this afternoon. They later torched the office and fled from the spot”.

“I have lodged a complaint with Anandpur police in this connection”, he added.

Reportedly, group of BJD activists led by younger son of Badri Narayan Patra, Debashis Patra disrupted a blanket distribution drive conducted by Jagat Janani Trust, an NGO headed by Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, in Macchalagaon village under Ramachandra police limits in the district on Monday.

A group clash ensued between the supporters of two political leaders following the incident yesterday.

Irked over the clash, over 2000 members of ‘Sana Sena’, a youth brigade owing allegiance to Champua MLA, staged protest in front of the Anandpur SDPO office demanding arrested of the BJD activists including Debashis Patra in connection with the group clash.

As the police did not take any action against the BJD activists, members of ‘Sana Sena’ vandalized the office of Debapriya Patra to portray their strength in the area.