‘Offered 1 crore to join BJP,’ claims Hardik Patel’s aide

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJP

Ahmedabad: Ahead of elections in Gujarat, BJP is facing allegations of bribing Patidar leaders to join their fold.

Narendra Patel, a local convenor of Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, has alleged that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join BJP.

In a press conference today, Narendra Patel claimed that he was advanced Rs 10 lakh on the Rs 1-crore deal on Sunday itself and said he was promised that the remaining Rs 90 lakh would be paid to him on Monday.

Varun Patel was a key aide of Hardik Patel, who spearheaded the Patidar reservation movement. Varun along with Reshma Patel, another former Hardik Patel aide, joined the BJP earlier this weekend.

Speaking at his press conference, Narendra Patel claimed that the deal was made by Varun Patel on behalf of the BJP.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said Narendra Patel has made a “false accusation”.

