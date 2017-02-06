OERC to start hearing from today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) would start hearing of power tariff hike pleas of various power distribution companies from Monday.

On the first day, the commission would hear the arguments of State-owned Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC). Requests of Gridco, OPTCL, SLDC, Cesu, Nesco, Southco and Wesco would also be examined by the commission subsequently.

As per sources, Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu) has demanded hike in its retail supply tariff to recover the cost projecting a revenue deficit of Rs 805.93 crore during 2017-18. The Cesu has requested OERC to approve the distribution wheeling charge at 103.12 paise per unit.

The Gridco has sought a 46-per cent tariff hike. Projecting a revenue deficit of Rs 3,214.39 crore at the existing bulk supply price (BSP) of power, the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco) has demanded an increase of 46 per cent in the BSP for 2017-18.