OERC keeps power tariff rate unchanged

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) kept power tariff rate unchanged by rejecting petitions of the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd (OHPC) and Orissa Power Generation Corporation (OPGC).

The two power generating companies along with the Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) had filed review petitions at the OERC seeking a hike in power tariff.

The three bodies had filed the petitions four months after the power tariff was increased by 10 paise per unit on March 23. In the petitions, the power generating bodies had sought for an average hike of Rs 2 in power tariff per unit.

Hearing the petitions today, the OERC rejected the pleas of OHPC and OPGC. However, the petition filed by the Gridco is yet to be heard by the commission.