OERC to hear government’s petition on hike in electricity tariffs

Bhubaneswar: The State government has approached the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for another revision while hearing a petition to hike electricity charges on August 16. The state may soon witness a hike in power tariffs.

GRIDCO and other electricity supplying companies have appealed the OERC to increase the power charges.

All the parties, including the GRIDCO will keep their statements on the issue when the OERC sits for hearing on August 16. The commission will rule on whether any hearing would be entertained on the plea or reject it.

Within 4 months counting from March, the supply companies once again appealed to increase the rates by Rs 2 per unit, which seems unbearable and unaffordable.

Earlier on March, the OERC had hiked the power tariff by an average 1.44 per cent. The tariff for the first 50 units of consumption by domestic consumers was kept unchanged, while for subsequent units the rates were increased by 10 paisa per unit for all retail consumers. The hike was implemented for 2017-18 fiscal with effect from April 1.