OERC begins hearing on power tariff hike proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has started hearing on annual revenue requirement applications of power generating, transmission and distribution companies to determine power tariff for 2018-19.

The three-member commission headed by Chairperson UN Behera heard the annual revenue requirement (ARR) proposals of the State-owned Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OHPC).

OHPC has submitted an ARR proposal of Rs 553.91 crore at an average tariff of 98.57 paise per unit while OPGC has asked for generation tariff of Rs 2.27 per unit.

However, the proposed hike in electricity tariff was opposed by various consumer forums and political parties.