Odisha’s young mountaineer Lalu Prasad Bhoi dies after trekking in Manali

Lalu Prasad

Bhubaneswar/Manali: A young Odia Mountaineer, Lalu Prasad Bhoi died after trekking at Byasakunda near Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Reportedly, Bhoi felt uneasy while trekking down the 15,000 feet altitude peak of Byasakunda in the Himalayan region.

At a few distance away from their camp, Bhoi collapsed on the way following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Manali where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Notably, Bhoi along with 14 other mountaineers led by Odisha’s professional climber Jogabhyas Bhoi had gone on the adventurous trek on September 17.

The deceased mountaineer Lalu Prasad Bhoi is said to be a cousin of Jogabhyas.

