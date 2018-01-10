Odisha’s tableau not to be a part of Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback for the people of Odisha, the state’s tableau will not be displayed in the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

This disappointment comes after the Ministry of Defence rejected all four designs including one portraying the Paika Rebellion.

According to reports, other than Paika Rebellion design, a design was also prepared depicting Berhampur’s famous Thakurani Yatra. The Thakurani Yatra was initially appreciated by the jury panel but later it was rejected following a demo of the tableau.

“Generally the Ministry of Defence selects around 13-14 tableaus every year to participate in the Republic Day. Odisha’s tableau might have been rejected as it was selected for two consecutive years”, said an official of the state’s I&PR Department.