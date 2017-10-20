Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’

Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Tandi hailing from Odisha’s Balangir district won Rs 50 lakh in the Amitabh Bachchan -hosted quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 9’, Diwali special episode aired on Sony Entertainment Television yesterday.

He works as a District Welfare Officer in Sundergarh district and completed as many as 14 rounds out of the total 16 rounds of the show commonly known as KBC 9.

However, left with no more lifelines, he decided to quit the game and proudly walked away with Rs 50 lakh.

He is the first person from Odisha to win Rs 50 lakh in this season of KBC and has attributed his success to 17 long years of persistent hard work.