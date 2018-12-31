Odisha’s Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty appointed MP Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty, an Odia bureaucrat and 1982 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

Currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary – Renewable energy and Education Department, Mohanty will take over as Chief Secretary replacing Basant Pratap Singh, who retires on December 31.

Mohanty is among the close officers of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh. This was the reason that despite being senior, he was not even made the Chief Secretary in the BJP government.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath approved the name of Mohanty on Saturday, after which the General Administration Department issued the order.