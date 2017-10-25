Odisha’s Sonika Roy to represent India in Miss Asia Pacific International 2017

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Sonika Roy who is the winner of Miss India Asia Pacific International 2017 and finalist of Femina Miss India has once again began her voyage for adding one more feather to her cap by representing India in Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 which is scheduled to be held in Philippines.

The international beauty contest is scheduled to begin from November 10 and will continue till November 30.

According to sources, Roy received the cordial invitation from the organizers of Miss Asia Pacific International competition on October 20 following which she accepted the invitation and expressed her vote of thanks to the organization on social media for giving her the opportunity.

Before leaving her hometown, she met Odisha Governor SC Jamir at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. “It’s my honour to meet Governor of Odisha SC Jamir at the Governor House. Really happy and proud to be born in Odisha and above all proud to represent India at Philippines for Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 along with participants from 60 other countries. Thank u all for your love and blessings,” she posted on the timeline of her Facebook account.