Odisha’s Shanktikanta Das is new RBI Governor

New Delhi: A day after Urjit Patel resigned as Reserve Bank of India Governor, the Government today appointed former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das as the new chief of the Central Bank.

He is currently a member of the Finance Commission of India, and the government’s representative at the Group of 20 summits.

Das, a retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, was initially brought into the Finance Ministry to head up the revenue department, but later moved to economic affairs, where he helped to spearhead the prime minister’s controversial demonetization drive in 2016.

Born in February 26, 1957, in Odisha, Das had served in various positions for both the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu.