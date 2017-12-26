Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Bhubaneswar: In yet another development in the health condition of Odisha’s separated conjoined twin Jaga, the doctors at the Delhi AIIMS Hospital today performed a skin grafting surgery on his operated skull, informed the hospital authorities.

Jaga’s skin grafting surgery that involved removing skin from one area of the body and transplanting it to his head was done after 2 months from the final date of cranial separation surgery. The skin transplantation took nearly 2 to 3 hours.

Earlier on December 25, the Separated conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia looked adorable in Santa Claus caps. The AIIMS authorities had shared some pictures of the twins wearing the red conical caps on the Christmas Eve sitting on their parent’s lap.

Reportedly, the procedure of discharge from the hospital has started while Kalia has begun to show considerable signs of improvement.

Kalia was undergoing treatment at the general ward after being discharged from neonatal ICU, informed hospital sources.

Worth mentioning here that the twins were successfully separated following two phases of marathon surgery by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 25 and 26.

A team of doctors comprising of 30 specialists from the institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments had undertaken the operation.