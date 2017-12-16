Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Jaga to be discharged soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In good news for people of Odisha, Jaga, one of the Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twins will soon be discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi, informed the hospital authorities today.

According to sources, Kalia’s health condition is also improving significantly.

Earlier, a video was filmed by the hospital authorities showing Jaga playing with balls and dancing to music. He was also seen eating on his own.

Worth mentioning here that the twins were successfully separated following two phases of marathon surgery by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 25 and 26. A team of doctors comprising of 30 specialists from the institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments had undertaken the operation.

The twins Jaga and Kalia were joined to their heads and were brought to the AIIMS on July 14 from Kandhamal. The health conditions of both have significantly improved and have been taken out of ventilator support.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Adivasis Adivasis
1.1K
State at Large

Rayagada Adivasis demand shut Vedanta, protect Niyamgiri hills
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top