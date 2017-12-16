Odisha’s separated twins: Jaga to be discharged soon

Bhubaneswar: In good news for people of Odisha, Jaga, one of the Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twins will soon be discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi, informed the hospital authorities today.

According to sources, Kalia’s health condition is also improving significantly.

Earlier, a video was filmed by the hospital authorities showing Jaga playing with balls and dancing to music. He was also seen eating on his own.

Worth mentioning here that the twins were successfully separated following two phases of marathon surgery by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 25 and 26. A team of doctors comprising of 30 specialists from the institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments had undertaken the operation.

The twins Jaga and Kalia were joined to their heads and were brought to the AIIMS on July 14 from Kandhamal. The health conditions of both have significantly improved and have been taken out of ventilator support.